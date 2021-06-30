Pundit makes claim over potential transfer involving West Brom and Newcastle United

Former West Brom and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has told Football Insider that it would be a major coup for the Baggies if they can seal a loan deal for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff this summer.

The midfielder has largely struggled for game time with the Magpies since putting pen to paper on a new two year contract extension last summer and could well leave on a temporary basis in the near future.

West Brom have been credited with holding an interest in the 21-year-old along with the likes of Belgian side Anderlecht, Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

Now, Campbell has claimed that it would be a big coup for the Baggies if they were to get a deal over the line for Longstaff this summer:

“To West Brom? Wow, I’d be impressed if they could get that deal done.

“He would be a great addition but I’m sure there will be Premier League club interested as well. He is a talented young player with a big future ahead of him.

“I am surprised Newcastle won’t keep him and play him. I would be surprised if they let him leave to be honest.

“Whenever he has got some minutes he has looked very capable. He looks like a Premier League player. It would be a big coup if West Brom can sign him.”

Longstaff was only afforded five appearances all season in the campaign just gone and is seemingly way out of Steve Bruce’s plans at St. James’ Park at present.

The youngster currently has just one year remaining on his contract with the Premier League side.

The Verdict

Signing a player of this quality would be a huge move for the Baggies and it would also allow Valerien Ismael to make an early and lasting statement of intent since taking on the role recently.

The Frenchman will certainly want to bring fresh blood into the building and a low cost loan move for this Newcastle talent would certainly fit the bill for the kind of player that Albion want and need.

Longstaff has slightly lost his way in more recent times and this could be the move he needs to rediscover the obvious potential that he has.

It is strange that Newcastle have frozen him out but there certainly aren’t many better managers for young players to work under than Ismael and I think he would thrive with him at the Hawthorns if the move happens.