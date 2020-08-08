Pundit makes claim over Brentford duo as Premier League clubs circle

Former England international Darren Bent believes that Aston Villa should go all out for Brentford duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Defeat to Fulham in the play-off final last week condemned the Bees to another year in the Championship and many reckon that was the pairs last game in a Brentford shirt.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with attacking midfielder Benrahma, who scored 17 league goals, and forward Watkins, who hit 26 for the campaign.

And, one of those are supposedly Villa, who may feel they have an advantage over their rivals as boss Dean Smith managed the players at Griffin Park.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent made it clear that the attacking duo would make a big difference to his former club as they look to improve after a tough season that saw them battling relegation.

“That’s two big fees for two very, very good players and for me, yeah, I can see that happening, Dean Smith knows these players very, very well.

“They’ve got a manager there who knows them well so for me, two great signings but I don’t think Villa are going to be the only team in for those two, or at least one of those two.”

The verdict

The harsh reality for Brentford is that they were never going to be able to keep the pair after they failed to win promotion and there are many Premier League clubs interested in the pair.

As Bent says, they would be fine additions for Villa and it’s no surprise to see they want to sign the duo considering how they struggled in the final third last season.

Ultimately, the Bees just have to focus on getting the biggest fee possible and they have shown in the past they are capable of reinvesting smartly.

