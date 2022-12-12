Pundit makes claim on West Brom’s pursuit of Huddersfield Town player

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Campbell believes Carlos Corberan now wants Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell because the Spanish coach believes he’s the type of player that could get them up the league, speaking to West Brom News.

The 22-year-old was frozen out of the matchday squad before the World Cup and wasn’t present in the 18 again on Saturday when the Terriers travelled to face promotion contenders Sheffield United.

According to Football Insider, his absence is due to the fact he hasn’t put pen to paper on a new contract yet and even manager Mark Fotheringham has confirmed that he can leave the John Smith’s Stadium in January.

One side that are believed to be interested in taking the midfielder off the Terriers’ hands are West Brom, with Corberan previously coaching Russell from their time together in West Yorkshire last season.

This link first emerged during the early stages of this month with Albion’s current manager taking charge of the club during the latter stages of October.

And Campbell is one man who believes Russell has been identified as a potential addition after Corberan assessed the squad, with the 22-year-old potentially helping the Baggies to climb up the division if he comes in.

He said: “Corberan knows what he wants. He knows what he wants to do now he’s had a little bit of time to assess the squad.

“He knows the player so he’s going to do what works for him. His head is on the block.

“He’s taken the job and so he is the one who has got to make the right decisions he feels will get the club to move up the league, and Jon Russell is one of them.”

The Verdict:

The 22-year-old is someone who could help Corberan to put his stamp on the Baggies and that’s why this move may not be a bad one for them if it materialises.

However, they will need to find space for Okay Yokuslu, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Russell and John Swift in the starting lineup if the Huddersfield man wants to make a real impact – because he may not be able to impact things too much from the bench.

The good thing is the fact Gardner-Hickman can operate at full-back and wing-back, Yoksulu can sit deeper with Russell and Swift can play in a more advanced midfield role.

And the fact they will probably be able to recruit the Terriers’ player for free makes him an attractive option – because he’s been left out in the cold by Fotheringham and he only has around six months left on his contract.

He may not have thrived this season – but not many Huddersfield players have and this is why his performances during 2022/23 shouldn’t be that concerning for West Brom supporters if the Baggies secure a deal for him.