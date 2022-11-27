Pundit makes claim on Sheffield United star’s potential switch to Rangers amid transfer links

Former Hibernian forward and current pundit Tam McManus believes Rangers would recruit Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie if he became available for nothing, speaking in an interview with Ibrox News.

In bad news for the Gers who are reported to be interested in him, the Blades are thought to have an option in the 26-year-old’s contract to extend his stay at Bramall Lane beyond the summer of 2023.

That may be a blow for the Scottish Premiership outfit in their quest to secure his services – because officials at Ibrox may not be willing to sanction a move that involves a sizeable fee.

14 quiz questions about historic Sheffield United moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 What year did Sheffield United last achieve promotion? 2015 2017 2019 2021

This would be a big shame for the Gers after seeing the forward record nine goals in just 17 league appearances so far this season, managing to turn his fortunes around at Bramall Lane following a woeful 2021/22 campaign.

In good news for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, McBurnie would be open to extending his stay in South Yorkshire and that can only be a good thing for the Blades if he can continue to remain prolific in front of goal.

Although McManus is confident that Rangers would be interested in him if he’s available for free, he also reminded supporters that it took a considerable fee to lure him to his current side.

He said: “He’s done okay with Sheffield United. He went a long, long time without scoring a goal but now he’s banged in four or five in his last few games.

“I don’t know if his goalscoring record would stand up to the scrutiny at Rangers but he’s a massive Rangers supporter and that immediately buys into the fans.

“If he’s out of contract, you can get him for nothing. But let’s not forget he cost [up to £20million]. If you’re getting a guy like that for free then I think Rangers would probably take him.”

The Verdict:

Tom Lawrence made the move from Derby County and that’s why they could potentially have hope of landing McBurnie at some point, especially with the ex-Ram choosing the Gers despite being linked with Premier League teams and top-end Championship clubs.

However, it would be difficult to see why McBurnie would move to Scotland at this stage considering he has a great chance to get his side back to the top tier at the second time of asking.

He may feel as though he has unfinished business at Bramall Lane if he departs midway through the campaign, so there’s every chance he could reject a move away from Bramall Lane if he gets the opportunity to leave.

And it would even be difficult to see the Blades sanctioning any form of move unless that means they can keep the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge for the long term – because the Scotland international has been crucial to their cause.

So this potential move is probably a non-starter at this point, although things could always change in the next year or two, especially if they decide to bring in a few more strikers if they win promotion to the top tier.