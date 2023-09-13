Highlights Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Glen Kamara needs to repay the faith shown by Daniel Farke after joining Elland Road.

Kamara now has the opportunity to showcase his quality.

Kamara will have to compete for starts in midfield, but if he performs well, he can become an important member of the team.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Glen Kamara needs to repay the faith that Daniel Farke has shown in him following his switch to Elland Road, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The Finland international joined from Rangers during the latter stages of the summer window for a fee reported to be in the region of £6m, with the Whites not afraid to splash the cash during the summer despite the fact they made much less on player sales than others who had also been relegated from the Premier League.

Fees were also spent on Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Joel Piroe and Ilia Gruev - and none of those additions were likely to be cheap considering the ability of the quartet.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

However, the Whites needed midfield additions like Kamara and Gruev considering the number of departures there have been in the midfield area in recent months.

Not only did Tyler Adams seal a move to AFC Bournemouth, but Adam Forshaw left the club on the expiration of his contract and Marc Roca also left, with the latter joining Real Betis on loan.

It's unclear whether Roca will become a part of the Whites' plans again when he returns from his home nation next summer.

What did Paul Robinson say about Glen Kamara?

It always seemed as though Kamara was destined for an exit considering the fact he didn't seem to be a part of Michael Beale's plans at Rangers.

But the later in the transfer window it became, the less sure he would have been about a deal actually materialising.

Thankfully for the Finnish midfielder, the Whites managed to get a deal over the line for him after what seemed like a complicated process considering how long they were heavily linked with him for.

Pundit Robinson believes it's now time for Kamara to repay the faith that Leeds boss Farke has shown in him, with the international break coming to an end.

He said: "It’s another body through the door and he’s a player of decent quality. You’ve been given the opportunity, I questioned his move because of lack of game time. But, there are reasons that certain clubs, managers and players don’t always see eye to eye.

"They play different systems that don’t feel it suits a player so there’s obviously a reason that he wasn’t playing at Rangers, maybe not for the lack of quality.

"Hopefully he gets the opportunity at Leeds now, but must repay the faith that he showed him by bringing him to the club."

Does Glen Kamara have a point to prove at Leeds United?

Kamara needs to show Beale why he should have retained him at Ibrox.

There's obviously a big rivalry between Celtic and Rangers and the Finland international will have the motivation to show why he could be the difference in a Scottish Premiership title race.

But he will only be able to do this by starting regularly and performing well at Elland Road.

Starts under Farke aren't guaranteed despite their previous lack of depth - because Farke has other options at his disposal including Ampadu and youngster Archie Gray as well as summer signing Gruev.

If he can perform well though, he will remain an important member of the Whites' first team.