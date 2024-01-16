Highlights Don Goodman has given his verdict on Djed Spence's return to Tottenham Hotspur.

The right-back was regularly involved before his departure from Elland Road.

Spence's departure is probably a good outcome for all parties and allows Leeds to potentially bring in an alternative right-back.

Don Goodman believes it must have been an "irretrievable" situation for Djed Spence to be sent back from Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The Whites saw Spence ruled out of action during the early stages of his stay at Elland Road because of an injury, which will have frustrated officials at Elland Road considering he was brought in to be a game-changer.

He may have been just one of several good players to have been brought in during the summer transfer window, but even so, he could have made a real difference at full-back.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Thankfully for Daniel Farke, Archie Gray has performed exceptionally well on the right-hand side and Sam Byram has done well on the left when fit, with Byram being preferred by many Leeds fans to Junior Firpo.

When Spence did get back to fitness though, many supporters were keen to see him in action, having seen him shine at Nottingham Forest on loan previously.

But he made just seven appearances for the Whites in the end, although he was regularly involved during the latter stages of his stay there.

Goodman on Spence's Leeds United departure: "Clearly something Daniel Farke and Leeds felt was irretrievable"

The fact Spence was involved during the latter stages of his spell there made his departure a surprise to some.

Speaking about the right-back's recall, Goodman told MOT Leeds News: "Djed Spence was getting playing time at Elland Road so it leads you to think it was almost irretrievable in the eyes of Daniel Farke and the football club.

"Without the details, though, it’s difficult to properly comment. You only need to look at Jadon Sancho at Manchester United. Clearly that went way too far.

"For me, the old style mentality is that the club and Sancho needed their heads banging together because he could have really helped United, rather than waste six months of his career.

"And by the way, your career goes very, very quickly – you don’t want to be wasting a minute, let alone six months, out of sheer bloody-mindedness.

"It’s clearly something Daniel Farke and Leeds felt was irretrievable and it’s better for Djed Spence to leave the club."

Djed Spence's departure is a good outcome for all parties

It's a loan that didn't seem to be working out behind the scenes.

With this in mind, Leeds needed to let him go and by letting him go, they may be able to bring in an alternative.

Also losing Luke Ayling, a right-back has to be a key priority for them to address and they may have space on the wage bill to bring in a signing.

And if Leeds weren't happy with him, then Spence also needed to go. He has since secured a move to Genoa - and that could be good for him.

Spurs may also benefit from this switch, with their player having the opportunity to play top-flight football.