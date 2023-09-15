Highlights Paul Robinson believes Daniel Farke's job at Leeds United is not in question yet and cites reasons such as injuries and a late appointment for the team's indifferent start to the season.

Despite the slow start, Robinson thinks Farke should be given more time to prove himself.

Knee-jerk decisions should be avoided and Farke should be allowed to continue managing the team unless things go disastrously wrong.

Former England international Paul Robinson doesn't believe Daniel Farke's job at Leeds United is in question yet but thinks he will be under pressure if the club is still in the same position at the next international break, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

It was always going to be difficult for Farke to make a good start to the season, having been appointed later than he would have wanted to.

The club's takeover also meant there were probably quite a few changes at Elland Road that supporters haven't seen - and it also meant that signings came in later.

Their first signing of the summer Ethan Ampadu didn't come in until mid-July and they were unable to complete all of their business until the last day of the summer window, bringing in Jaidon Anthony on deadline day after Luis Sinisterra went the other way to AFC Bournemouth.

However, they have now had the international break and are likely to be in better shape ahead of their clash against Millwall on Sunday.

How have Leeds United started the 2023/24 campaign?

At the time of writing, they are currently 15th and that isn't ideal for a side that have only just come down from the Premier League.

Managing to come back from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 home draw against Cardiff City on their opening day of the season, they then lost 1-0 against Birmingham City and drew 1-1 against West Bromwich Albion.

Getting themselves back on track with an impressive 4-3 away victory at Ipswich Town, who are flying high in the table, they were unable to build on that with the Whites drawing 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday.

They will be disappointed not to have won against the Owls considering they hadn't won a point before their trip to Elland Road.

What did Paul Robinson say about Daniel Farke's future at Leeds United?

Robinson isn't panicking about Farke's job just yet, with the ex-Norwich City boss only having five league games and a couple of Carabao Cup matches in charge.

However, Farke may only have a limited amount of time to prove his worth according to the former Leeds goalkeeper, who said: "Farke’s job is not in question yet. I mean, yes, they’ve had an indifferent start to the season, but there are reasons as to why: injuries, him coming in late, etcetera, et cetera.

"If they’re still in 15th in the next international break then there’ll be questions asked. That’s just the nature of the beast, unfortunately."

Should Daniel Farke's job be in doubt at Leeds United?

Even if things aren't going quite to plan at the time of the next international break, Farke should be given more time to prove his worth at Elland Road because he has done exceptionally well at this level before.

Leeds can't expect there to be success overnight and it may even take more than one season for them to get back to the top flight.

They do have some talented players at their disposal though and this is why they should be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

Unless things are going drastically wrong though, Farke should be allowed to take Leeds until the end of the season before an assessment is made on his future.

Knee-jerk decisions can't happen.