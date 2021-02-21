Pundit makes claim about manager’s involvement in transfer agreement concerning Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday

Former England defender Danny Mills says it is unlikely that Celtic manager Neil Lennon will have played much of a role in his side completing the signing of Liam Shaw from Sheffield Wednesday.

It was announced by Lennon earlier this week that Shaw has now signed a pre-contract agreement that will see him join the Scottish giants at the end of this season, when his contract at Hillsborough expires.

However, it seems that Mills believes that the move to prise Shaw away from the Owls to bring him to Celtic, is not one that Lennon will have had much of an involvement in.

Speaking to Football Insider about the deal to take Shaw to Glasgow, and the implications it might have for Celtic, Mills explained: “I think it’s regardless of the manager. With the recruitment of young players, the manager doesn’t have an awful lot to do with that. We all know transient the managerial world is.

“There are rafts and rafts of recruitment people out there doing their job looking to strengthen for the future of the club. I think it doesn’t matter who the manager is they will still be recruiting good, young players.”

How well do you remember Sheffield Wednesday's season so far?

1 of 20 Who scored both one goal and made one assist in their opening day win away at Cardiff City? Jordan Rhodes Izzy Brown Barry Bannan Josh Windass

In total, Shaw has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday since breaking into their senior side last season, scoring once.

The 19-year-old has also been sent off twice during the current campaign, with the second of those dismissals coming in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Championship relegation rivals Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

You can see the point that Mills is making here to some extent.

With plenty to focus on for Lennon right now, you imagine it will be difficult for him to give his full attention to everything, and this may have been one issue that was not high on his priorities list.

Given the hugely disappointing season that Celtic have had by their standards, Lennon’s focus will no doubt have been on picking up the results needed to at least relieve some of the pressure on him, while, as Mills suggested, his recruitment team take care of business such as this.

Indeed, considering Shaw is still at the early stage of his career, and therefore may not be expected to immediately walk into Celtic’s first-team next season, you feel that may not be a huge concern to Lennon, if it is indeed the case.