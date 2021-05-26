Pundit makes Celtic transfer claim as they consider swoop for 26-goal EFL man

Former England international Paul Robinson has urged Celtic to sign Charlie Wyke, although he made it clear that another forward will be required if Odsonne Edouard leaves.

There is a lot of uncertainty at Parkhead as they prepare for a huge summer, with the Glasgow giants currently without a manager.

However, plans will have to be made in the transfer market, and there is an expectation that the classy Edouard could depart as he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

Therefore, signing a number nine will be a priority, and the Hoops had been linked with Wyke, who is set to be a free agent as his deal at the Stadium of Light ends.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson explained why picking up the target man, who hit 26 league goals for the Black Cats, would be a no-brainer, although he acknowledged a higher quality replacement would be needed for Edouard.

“Charlie Wyke would definitely be a risk-free signing. I think he would be great addition to the squad but he is certainly not the man to replace Edouard. He is not on that level.”

The verdict

This is a very fair assessment from Robinson and it’s one that most fans would agree with. Firstly, Wyke is a completely different striker to Wyke, with the Frenchman a class above.

But, as he points out, Wyke could do a job and to get a decent target man who score goals on a free would represent decent business, and Celtic would need to find a quality option to pair him with.

For Sunderland, they still want to keep Wyke, but if a club like Celtic firms up their interest with an offer, it could be hard for them to do so.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.