Pundit makes Celtic claim over Swansea City transfer target after Newcastle United return

Former Glasgow Rangers defender Alan Hutton has suggested to Football Insider that Celtic could solve their goalkeeping issues by signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman this summer, with the player also of interest to Swansea City.

The 24-year-old shot stopper has just returned to Newcastle following a second successive season on loan with the Swans as he racked up 20 clean sheets in the league for the Welsh side as they lost out in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final to Brentford at Wembley Stadium last month.

Highly rated by many, Woodman is said to be wanted by the Hoops and the Swans this summer and could well depart on a permanent deal if he doesn’t get the first team football he craves in the North East.

Now, Hutton has suggested that Celtic could well make a move for the player this summer in order to solidify who their number one keeper is moving forwards into the 2021/22 campaign:

“It’s a position they need to sort out. They have really struggled since Fraser Forster went back to Southampton.

“The likes of Bain and Barkas, it just hasn’t worked out for them. You need to be solid at the back when you’re building a team.

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the club founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922

“The season Woodman’s had, he’s been absolutely fantastic. You wouldn’t have thought he’ll play week in week out at Newcastle.

“Coming to Celtic would be an amazing opportunity for him to showcase his talents.”

The England youth international is under contract with the Magpies until the summer of 2023 and made a total of 52 appearances for Swansea last term as they just missed out on a return to the Premier League.

The Verdict

This will come as a big blow to Swansea’s hopes of signing Woodman, as realistically speaking, they cannot compete with a club of Celtic’s size.

Their hopes of bringing in the keeper permanently were already dealt a hammer blow after they missed out on promotion and I am starting to feel like he is slipping through their fingers.

He served them well during his two seasons on loan at the Liberty Stadium, but everyone now knows that he is far too good to be playing in the Championship for another season.

Therefore I fully expect him to get his big break with Newcastle or at another club with a higher stature than the Swans.