Pundit makes Celtic claim as Rangers line up move for EFL talent

Kevin Campbell believes that Rangers securing a deal for Jonson Clarke-Harris would be another example of how they’ve moved clear of Celtic.

The Peterborough striker is set to be a man in-demand this summer, as he has enjoyed an outstanding individual campaign in League One, scoring an incredible 26 goals in 38 games.

That has lifted the Posh into firm contention for automatic promotion, but even if they do go up, it appears they face a battle to keep hold of the 26-year-old.

Rangers are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Clarke-Harris and Campbell told Football Insider that the player would do well in Scotland, as he explained how acting decisively in the market has helped the Ibrox outfit get ahead of rivals Celtic.

“A goalscorer is a goalscorer and Clarke-Harris is brilliant at that. Anyone who can put the ball in the back of the net, they come at a premium. If you can get them for less than their market value then you’ve done really well.

“Rangers have outdone Celtic in that sense. They’ve run away with it this season.”

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there is interest in Clarke-Harris, because his numbers in this campaign are exceptional, so he’s going to catch the eye.

As Campbell says, this would be a good signing for Rangers if they can pull it off, and the Glasgow outfit are operating from a position of strength given the season they have had.

Ultimately, Peterborough won’t want to lose Clarke-Harris but we know that money talks, so it will be interesting to see if a move does happen in the summer.

