Pundit makes Cardiff City transfer prediction involving Liverpool man

Kevin Phillips has urged Harry Wilson to leave Liverpool permanently in the summer and suggested Cardiff City would love to bring him back for next season.

The Welsh international, who finished off a fine move for his country in their defeat at Belgium last night, joined the Bluebirds earlier in the campaign and it was seen as a real coup for the Championship side.

And, he has shown why, contributing four goals and nine assists to help Cardiff into contention for a play-off spot.

Wilson is due to return to Anfield in the summer though, and you would expect he would struggle for minutes, so another move seems inevitable.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained why it’s vital the 24-year-old is playing regularly and he thinks Mick McCarthy would love to have Wilson back again next season.

“His career would start to go backwards if he went back to Liverpool in the summer. He is excelling playing football week in, week out at the moment so I think he would want to leave in the summer.

“Cardiff have every opportunity of coming up to the Premier League the way they are going. If I am Mick, I would look to sign him permanently and have him playing week in, week out.”

The verdict

There wouldn’t be many who disagree with Phillips when he says that Wilson needs to be playing, and it’s clearly not going to happen at Liverpool.

So, a summer move does seem inevitable. If Cardiff go up, they have every chance of bringing the winger back, but it could be difficult if they remain in the Championship.

Ultimately, this is something that will be discussed in the summer, with the only focus for Wilson and Cardiff right now on trying to win promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.