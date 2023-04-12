Pundit Adrian Clarke can see similarities between Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2017/18 promotion-winning team and Burnley's 2022/23 squad but believes the latter will beat the former's points total, speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

The Clarets are currently in an extremely strong position and are closing in on the Championship title, with Vincent Kompany's men potentially able to secure the title on Saturday against Reading if they win and Sheffield United's result goes their way.

Currently on 90 points with six league games to go, they could still beat the Royals' 106 points tally from the 2005/06 season if they win all of their remaining games, something they could easily do following their recent victories against Middlesbrough and the Blades.

Adrian Clarke's comparison

Clarke had no shortage of praise for the Clarets after seeing them seal a return to the Premier League already, something that didn't look particularly likely last summer when they rebuilt their squad, with several players leaving.

Managing to achieve their aim of getting back to the top flight though, some pundits have labelled them as one of the best teams to grace the division.

And speaking about the league leaders, Clarke said [5:23]: "I think they might be the best Championship side that I’ve seen in recent seasons. The closest I can think of is Wolves when they went up under Nuno.

"They were really sophisticated, really impressive. You just thought ‘well they look midtable Premier League at least’ - and they did better than that the season after.

"I see Burnley in a similar light. I had a look at that Wolves team - they got 99 points. Burnley will get more than 99 points."

How did Wolves get on during the 2017/18 campaign and what are the similarities between the two teams?

Wolves managed to secure 99 points that term and with the Clarets having six games to go to beat that tally, you can understand why Clarke is confident that Kompany's men will beat that tally.

Both promotion-winning sides were/are extremely strong defensively and that gave both the platform to go on and shine in the final third, with their defence potentially giving those in the final third a real confidence boost.

Wolves did spend a considerable amount in the summer of 2017 and so did the Clarets - but the latter also sold a number of key players last summer with Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet.

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee also departed Turf Moor and that made it an extremely difficult task for Kompany to guide his men back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

However, he has managed to do so successfully and deserves all the praise coming his way, even though he does have some exceptionally gifted players at his disposal.