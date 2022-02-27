Pundit makes Brennan Johnson prediction following latest Nottingham Forest exploits

Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton believes it’s only a matter of time before Brennan Johnson is playing Premier League football – and thinks it could be the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old is having a spellbinding campaign for Nottingham Forest and he entered double figures for goals when netting the first for the Reds in a 2-0 win over Bristol City at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

It has been an impressive season for the Wales international, who has seen a lot of Premier League clubs become interested in his signature as a result of his impressive form.

Brentford tried to bring Johnson in last month but their club-record offer was turned down by the Forest hierarchy, who want to keep their star youngster at all costs.

Johnson though will only have a year remaining on his contract when the summer arrives and if Forest do not get promoted to the top flight this season, it appears inevitable that he will move on to pastures new.

And the Premier League is where one-cap England international Ashton thinks Johnson will be when next season kicks off, but was also critical of his trait to try and win penalties by initiating contact with opposition defenders.

“I’m sure he will (be playing in the Premier League next season),” Ashton said on EFL on Quest, via the Nottingham Post.

“He’s such a talented player.”

“I don’t like to see this though – he’s been watching too much of Jamie Vardy. Sticking that right leg out trying to win a penalty, there’s no need to do it.

“He’s such a talent and he proves he doesn’t need to do that. He puts his foot over the ball here, jinks inside, a little deflection but it doesn’t matter because he’s done the hard work in shifting the defender.

“He’s a fantastic player aged only 20 and that’s five goals in his last seven games.”

The Verdict

Brennan Johnson is pretty much a Premier League player in waiting judging by the amount of teams who are said to be scouting him.

He’s no longer a secret following his performances for Forest this season, but it was a loan spell with Lincoln City in 2020-21 that was the making of him.

There’s no reason though that with the way things are going he can’t get to the Premier League with Forest – they’re in fantastic form right now and he’s been key to it all.

However there are big, big clubs taking a keen interest so it could be a complicated summer for Johnson.