Wrexham secured a historic return to the EFL at the weekend with a 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood to secure the National League title.

Having last been in the EFL in 2007/08 when they were relegated from League Two, the club have put an end to 15 consecutive fifth tier campaigns.

With Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny in charge, there is plenty of excitement surrounding the club, and just how far they can go with the Hollywood duo at the helm now that the National League hurdle has been overcome.

What has Adrian Clarke said about Wrexham?

One EFL pundit - Adrian Clarke - has nothing but admiration for the Welsh side and their ownership.

Indeed, speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! podcast, Clarke revealed a bold prediction on where the club is heading in the next few years.

"I think Wrexham will be playing Championship football within five or six seasons," Clarke said on the What The EFL?! podcast.

"I think it's a club that's got the right ownership [in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny]. I like them, I really do.

"I think having watched the documentary, but even every time they do speak, they're very warm characters and they just must be so adored in that city.

"They've already got an excellent team. I think that team would probably be in the top three of League Two this season as it stands, but they'll improve on it no doubt.

"So yeah, I fancy them strongly to go up next year and, maybe after a couple of seasons or more in League One, I think they could reach the Championship.

"The likes of Yeovil have been there before, Peterborough United, of course, so if they can do it, then so too can Wrexham. Really exciting days for them."

What did Adrian Clarke say about Phil Parkinson?

On the podcast, Clarke also took the time to praise the job done by Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson.

Indeed, he added to his previous comments: "I'm chuffed for Phil Parkinson as well because he had a couple of rough gigs didn't he? Where it didn't work out for him.

"The Sunderland one was a plum job and they got rid of him quite brutally, so for him to land at Wrexham, a risk for his career.

"But, he's ridden it out and I was really pleased for him."

Whether or not they do go on to reach the Championship as Clarke predicts, the future looks bright for Wrexham AFC.