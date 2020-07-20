Pundit makes bold Premier League relegation claim concerning Leeds United

Former Chelsea and Millwall striker Tony Cascarino has claimed that there is “absolutely no danger” of Leeds United getting relegated next season.

The Whites’ promotion to the Premier League was confirmed on Friday and they won the Championship title the following day after Brentford’s slip up.

It has been 16 years since Leeds were last in the top flight of English football but that absence is now over after the success of Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term.

The Elland Road faithful will likely be excitedly awaiting the start of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign and, writing for The Times, Cascarino has claimed that relegation is not something they need to worry about.

He said: “There is absolutely no danger of Leeds United being relegated next year under Marcelo Bielsa.

“They will have some heavy defeats but they will also have some big wins, because Bielsa will not compromise the way he wants his team to play, and when they get it right it will be effective.”

The ex-Chelsea and Millwall striker also drew comparisons between the Whites and Wolves, who are on course for a second consecutive top-half finish after getting promoted in 2018.

He said: “I think they (Leeds) are as good as any team I have seen come up [from the Championship] with a style that is so brave.

“Wolves were terrific a couple of seasons ago [when they were] getting promoted. This Leeds team are in a very similar vein of form. They come for you at every angle, defensively and offensively, Leeds’ style is all about pressure at a very high tempo.”

The Verdict

This will be music to the ears of Whites supporters, who have seen their side secure a return to the top flight and now await the start of the 2020/21 season.

You can certainly see where he is coming from, Leeds have been hugely impressive since the arrival of Bielsa and are deserved champions.

The Premier League is a different prospect entirely, however, which makes this a bold claim. You only have to look at how last season’s Championship title winners Norwich City have fared this year to see just how difficult it can be.