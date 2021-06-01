Pundit makes bold prediction as Rangers target Sheffield United man

Kevin Campbell has urged Rangers to secure a deal for supposed transfer target Oli McBurnie, as he backed the Sheffield United man to be prolific in Scotland.

It had been claimed in the Daily Mail that Steven Gerrard is keeping tabs on the £15m-rated striker as he looks to refresh his squad as they try to retain the Scottish title and compete in the Champions League moving forward.

After a tough season in the Premier League, the Blades may consider cashing in on the former Swansea man, who is a huge Rangers supporter.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell was in no doubt that the 24-year-old would produce the goods consistently at Ibrox if the transfer was to happen.

“I think he would be a great signing for Rangers. He is something different to what they have already got. I’d expect him to score a bucketload of goals up there if he went.

“Rangers dominate the ball and get plenty of crosses into the box which suits his game. He is very good at that so I think he would cause a lot of problems in Scotland. McBurnie might be looking for a new challenge as well given that Sheffield United got relegated.”

Can you name these 15 ex-Rangers centre-backs?

1 of 15 Can you name this former player? David Weir Andy Webster Christian Dailly Kirk Broadfoot

The verdict

You can understand where Campbell is coming from as any striker would love to play in a team that dominates, and that’s what Rangers do in Scotland, so the chances would come regularly.

When you factor in that McBurnie is decent with his back to goal, a deal would seem good for Rangers, although the suggested fee does seem steep considering his struggles in the past year.

Plus, it may be out of the price range of the Glasgow outfit, so it’s one to monitor. Of course, new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic will have a big say too, and it will be interesting to see how McBurnie figures in his plans.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.