Pundit makes bold Man Utd legend comparison with Leeds ace

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has said that Pablo Hernandez has got similar qualities to the likes of Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, with the Spaniard helping Leeds win their game with Swansea at the weekend.

The Whites have been superb this season in the Championship and, as has been the case for much of the time he has been at the club, Hernandez has been at the heart of a lot of the good work that has been done.

Indeed, he was the man to win the game for the Whites at the weekend with a late strike against Swansea City and Mills has claimed that having that kind of quality for such a key moment only exists in special players – like Paul Scholes.

He said:

“I have played in some very good teams, under some very good coaches but sometimes you need a moment and a player that can produce that exceptional moment of quality.

“Paul Scholes, Juninho, Mendieta, Viduka, Kewell – players who step up for that one moment and change everything. He is that kind of player.

“He is not necessarily the quickest anymore but he has the composure in front of goal. Those moments make the difference.”

The Verdict

It’s a big comparison to make but you can see where Mills is coming from.

Overall, Scholes is the better player but Hernandez is still top class and has shown it time and again during his spell at Elland Road.

He has been key in the run-in despite having his minutes managed, too, and will be deserving of this promotion as much as anyone else at the club, providing they can seal it.