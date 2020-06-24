Pundit makes bold Leeds and West Brom prediction after recent respective setbacks

Speaking on the Jim White and Natalie Sawyer show on talkSPORT on Wednesday morning, Gary O’Neil has offered his predictions for the top two in the Sky Bet Championship.

The second tier action returned at the weekend, without fans in stadiums, but still provided plenty of talking points and the games are now going to come thick and fast.

Indeed, we saw Leeds and West Brom earn just a point between themselves last time out and, with them facing their closest challengers for the top two in terms of Fulham and Brentford respectively this weekend, things are about to get very tasty indeed.

Certainly, the promotion race could be about to get blown wide open or, indeed, shut down depending on which combinations of results are thrown up, though O’Neil has boldly backed the table-topping duo to still get the job done.

He said:

“The restart has made the top of the Championship very tough to call. I thought Leeds and West Brom were too far away. However, having seen Leeds lose to Cardiff and West Brom not winning… Brentford came up with a win to get themselves in the mix. It’s a very tough one to call.

“I still expect Leeds and West Brom to get going and to maintain the gap.”

The Verdict

We’re in for a cracking weekend of Championship football with West Brom travelling to Brentford on Friday night and Leeds then playing host to Fulham over the weekend.

Both games will have a say in who goes up and who does not this season and it’s all about who will deal with that pressure best of all now.