Pundit makes bold claim on Leeds United forward ahead of promotion run-in

Leeds United picked up an important three points as they ran out convincing 4-0 winners over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in their last match.

Tyler Roberts stepped off the substitutes bench to score a brace to seal the win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, as they closed the gap on league-leaders West Brom in the Championship table.

This impressive performance prompted some calls from the Elland Road faithful for the 21-year-old to start ahead of Patrick Bamford in the starting XI in future matches.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, pundit Darren Bent praised Roberts for his recent performance against Hull City, but claims that Bamford offers more to the Leeds team than the former West Brom forward does.

“Listen, it was two good goals he scored, two good goals, but for whatever reason Bamford is Bielsa’s guy.

“However you want to look at it, Bielsa loves him. Now I don’t mind Bamford, I know a lot of people give him a lot of criticism because he doesn’t score enough goals or that he misses a lot of chances but he works so hard for that team.”

Bent went on to make the bold claim that he expects Bamford to start ahead of Roberts regardless of recent form from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

“He’s one of those players that if you ask his teammates, they’d say they’d miss him because he works hard, puts a shift in, does a lot of running, shuts people down and he does chip in with the odd goal.

“For me, Bamford from now until the end of the season is going to start but Tyler Roberts is pushing him.”

Leeds will be hoping they can strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion place this weekend when they take on Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in a Yorkshire derby.

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Bent here.

Even though Roberts really impressed me off the substitutes bench against Hull City, I find it hard to believe that he will have done enough to dislodge Patrick Bamford from the starting XI.

Bielsa seems to like the way Bamford plays, and I can see what he adds to the Leeds team in terms of work-rate and he suits the high-pressing style of play that Bielsa likes to play each game.

Roberts simply has to keep his head up though and not let this have an impact on his confidence, as he certainly still has a role to play off the substitutes bench with Jean-Kevin Augustin out injured still.