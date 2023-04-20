Adrian Clarke has heaped praise on Burnley’s Nathan Tella after his outstanding contribution to their promotion this season, and he compared the attacker to Jermain Defoe.

How important has Nathan Tella been for Burnley?

The versatile forward was brought in on loan from Southampton ahead of the current campaign, and he has flourished at Turf Moor, scoring 17 goals in 38 appearances.

As a result, he has been integral to the Clarets’ remarkable campaign, with Vincent Kompany’s side set to secure the title this weekend, after sealing promotion over Easter.

And, speaking to the What the EFL podcast, Clarke made it clear that he was a huge fan of the 23-year-old, who he compared to Defoe.

“He’s been a revelation, 17 goals and five assists, from an open play per 90 minutes he’s third in the league, behind Chuba Akpom and Ross Stewart. He is a real threat.

“What I love about Nathan Tella, and why he’s maybe one of the most underrated forward players in the Championship, is that he can score goals from anywhere. Playing on the right side of the attack, or the left side, he's also scored goals from a striker position, the number ten role, and as a sub. So, he’s been a dream for Vincent Kompany.

“I tell you who he reminds me of, it’s Jermain Defoe. He’s obviously similar in stature, but when Defoe used to scamper away from the last man, you always fancied him, thinking ‘he’s going to bury this’, and that’s what I feel with Tella.”

Defoe enjoyed a fantastic career, which included spells at Tottenham, Sunderland and Rangers among other clubs, whilst he also scored 20 goals in 57 games for England.

Tella would love to emulate Defoe’s career

Given Defoe’s ability, this is a bold claim, but you can understand the comparison because, as Clarke says, Tella is a very direct player, and he is ruthless in front of goal with the way he strikes the ball, and he has improved so much at Burnley in the past year.

It makes the decision for Southampton not to recall the attacker in January very strange, but it’s certainly one that has benefited the Clarets, and Tella will have been delighted to finish the campaign at Turf Moor.

Now, it remains to be seen what happens in the future. Saints’ likely relegation does complicate things, but you would think Tella needs to be playing Premier League football next season, as he is a player who is ready to show his talent at the highest level.