Pundit makes big transfer claim about Sheffield Wednesday man

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer says that the club could sell midfielder Josh Windass for the right price in the summer transfer window.

Following the Owls’ relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, Windass’ future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks.

Championship side Millwall have reportedly already seen two bids rejected for the attacking midfielder, with the likes of Birmingham and QPR also said to be keen on the 27-year-old.

It is thought that Wednesday are holding out for £5million for Windass, but despite the size of that asking price, it seems Palmer still believes that there is a decent chance the player will be on the move this summer.

Speaking to Transfer Tavern about Windass’ future, the ex-England international said: “For Josh I would assume that he would take any opportunity to play higher, and if the club are in the financial mess they appear to be, they will sell him if they get decent offers – there will be no arguments.”

Last season, Windass scored nine goals and provided five assists in 41 Championship appearances for Wednesday.

There is currently a year remaining on Windass’ contract at Hillsborough, although Wednesday are said to have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

As a result, Windass’ future with the Owls is effectively secure until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

It is hard to argue with this assessment from Palmer about Windass’ future in all honesty.

The attacking midfielder was rather impressive for Wednesday last season, so he could certainly still be useful for a Championship side next season, meaning that interest in Windass is no huge surprise.

Indeed, given the well documented financial struggles Wednesday have endured recently, the fee that they might receive for Windass would certainly be useful to them.

As a result, you could understand it if they were to accept a bid, and you imagine Windass himself would be open to a move back to the Championship this summer, should the opportunity to do that materialise.