Pundit makes big Sheffield United prediction for 2021/22

Former Sheffield United striker Brian Deane has backed the Blades’ new manager Slavisa Jokanovic to get the club promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

Following their dismal relegation from the top-flight of English football during the 2020/21 campaign, Sheffield United will be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

The Blades have brought in manager Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of the new campaign to help them do that, with the Serb having previously managed Watford and Fulham to promotion from the Championship.

Now it seems that Deane – who made 271 appearances and scored 119 goals across three spells with Sheffield United – believes that Jokanovic can make it a hat-trick of successes this season.

Speaking to This Is Futbol about his old club’s promotion hopes for the coming campaign, the ex-England international said: “I think it’s going to be difficult but they’ve got a realistic chance.

“Jokanovic has got a proven track record in the division for getting teams promoted. I think if they can keep the squad together, by and large, and improve on it, then it’s definitely possible.”

Can you get 20/20 on the Sheffield United celebrity supporters quiz?

1 of 20 Jess Ennis-Hill is how old? 28 31 35 39

Sheffield United are set to get their season underway on the 7th August, when they host Birmingham City at Bramall Lane in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Verdict

I do think that Deane may be right with what he is saying here.

There are still a number of players at the club who were part of their last promotion winning team, which should be useful, given the know-how it will provide them with in that battle this season.

Indeed, there is undoubtedly quality in that side, and they ought to have the funds available to add to it, so it would be a surprise if they are not competitive in the Championship over the course of the campaign.

Add to that the fact that in Jokanovic, they have a manager who has been there and got the t-shirt with regards to promotion, and it does look like this could be a rather exciting year for supporters of Sheffield United.