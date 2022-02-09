Pundit makes big claim about on-loan Nottingham Forest man’s Premier League prospects

On-loan Nottingham Forest striker Keinan Davis is capable of breaking into Aston Villa’s Premier League first-team, former Scotland international Alan Hutton has claimed.

Having joined Villa as a 17-year-old in 2015, Davis has since gone on to score six goals in 86 appearances in all competitions for the club, although a large number of those appearances came from the bench.

With opportunities in the first half of this season hard to come by, the striker joined Forest on loan until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

Since then, the 23-year-old has produced a string of impressive performances to help Forest continue to push for a Championship play-off place, scoring twice in six games for the club.

Now it seems that Hutton – who played for both Villa and Forest in his career – believes that Davis can force his way into the first-team picture at Villa Park on the back of that recent form.

Giving his verdict on Davis’ recent performances in a Forest shirt, Hutton told Football Insider: “It does not surprise me one bit. We’ve spoken about him for a couple of years and it does not surprise me one bit.

“He’s built for it. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s powerful, he’s quick and he can score goals. His one problem was staying fit.

“If he can go away and prove his fitness, which he’s doing at the moment, and play well, there’s no doubt he can come back and be a player for Aston Villa.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit. Of course, Steven Gerrard will be monitoring his progression. He’s doing excellently well, he just needs to keep it up.

“Keep putting in the performances, work hard, and I don’t have a doubt about him at all. He’s got all the attributes to be a top striker. It’s just about proving that week in, week out.”

There are two-and-a-half years remaining on Davis’ contract with Villa, securing his future with the club until end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

It does feel rather hard to argue with this assessment of Davis from Hutton.

Admittedly, with strikers as good as Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings on the books, it will not be easy for many centre forwards to break into the starting lineup at Villa Park.

But with Davis playing as well as he is right now for Forest, you do feel he has more than earned himself the right to try and prove himself in Gerrard’s first-team, when he returns to Villa in the summer.

Indeed, the way he is playing right now will surely give the striker the confidence to do that, and his contract situation and age also means he arguably has time on side in his pursuit of opportunities at Villa Park.