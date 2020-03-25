Pundit makes big claim about future of Leeds United defender

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that Gaetano Berardi may elect not to sign a new contract with the club in the summer, when he believes a number of other Championship sides could take an interest in the defender.

Berardi is set to be out of contract at Leeds at the end of this season, with the club yet to open negotiations over a new deal for the 31-year-old.

Whelan however, believes that even if the Whites do make an offer to Berardi, there is no guarantee that the Swiss international will agree to extend his time at Elland Road.

Speaking to Football Insider about the choice that Berardi will have to make when it comes to deciding whether or not to sign a new contract with Leeds, Whelan said: “He’s also a man that can make that decision himself – he might not want to stay, he might want to play regular football.

“That’s the decision he’s got to make – a bit-part player with the first-team if they go up into the Premier League or full-time, week in, week out, be one of the main men at a very good, middling Championship side.”

Explaining the interest he expects there to be in Berardi if he does indeed leave Leeds in the summer, Whelan continued: “There are going to be teams who would actually queue for him – he’s such a reliable character, always gives everything in the game, he’s a good role model.

“Yes, he’s got a bit of a temperament there but I would not want to take that out of him because that would not be the Berardi that we love.”

Since making the move to Elland Road from Sampdoria back in the summer of 2014, Berardi has made exactly 150 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, scoring two goals and establishing himself as a firm favourite with the club’s fanbase in that time.

The Verdict

I do agree with Whelan here.

Despite the fact that he is prone to the odd costly error every now and again, Berardi’s experience and proven ability mean that there will certainly be interest in him from elsewhere if he does decide to leave Leeds in the summer.

Given the opportunities that an exit from Elland Road could give him, you imagine that is something that is likely to at the very least give Berardi something to think about as he mulls over his future beyond the end of this season.

You feel that if that does happen, then it will be a major concern for Leeds, who also face the prospect of losing another centre back in the summer, when Ben White’s loan deal from Brighton is set to expire.

