Pundit makes big claim about Celtic interest in Championship star

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Celtic must sign QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel in the January transfer window, to give them a chance of overhauling Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Osayi-Samuel is out of contract at QPR in the summer, meaning clubs from outside of England can enter talks about a pre-contract agreement with the winger next month.

Recent reports have however suggested that Celtic could look to sign Osayi-Samuel immediately when the January transfer window, and it seems Campbell believes that the 22-year-old would be the perfect signing for the Parkhead club to make.

Speaking to Football Insider about Celtic’s interest in the winger, Campbell said: “He would be a great signing. I like him, I really like him. I think he would be a fabulous addition to Celtic and he would help them achieve what they want.”

Assessing Celtic’s chances of signing Osayi-Samuel in January, and the importance of them doing that, the ex-striker went on to add: “Could they get him in January? I would like to think so. If they have any hope of trying to eat into that lead that Rangers have they need to get him in January.

“If they can then great but if not I am sure he would be a welcome addition in the summer.”

The Verdict

I do think that Campbell has got something of a point here.

Admittedly, expecting one player to turn a title race around is a big ask, particularly with the deficit Celtic are facing, and the pressure there would be on them to do that.

But even so, Osayi-Samuel is certainly a very good player, and he does have the ability to boost Celtic’s chances of making a seemingly unlikely comeback in the league table.

Indeed, his creativity could be what provides the spark for some of his fellow teammates to rediscover their top form as well, which could certainly open up the title race.