Gabby Agbonlahor has urged his former club Aston Villa to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, and he believes they can get the winger for a ‘cut-price’.

Will Harvey Barnes leave Leicester City?

With the Foxes suffering relegation to the Championship, the financial implications of that mean a few high-profile sales are expected in order to balance the books at the King Power Stadium.

Naturally, Barnes is one that will attract interest, as whilst the side did finish 18th in the Premier League, he is one of few to emerge with credit, scoring 13 goals from out wide during an impressive individual campaign.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Barnes is attracting interest from elsewhere, with Villa known to be admirers.

Unai Emery is expected to strengthen his squad this summer as they prepare for the Europa Conference League, and Agbonlahor, who is a former player and fan, was quick to explain on TalkSPORT why this would be a great deal for Villa.

“There's one club in the Midlands that I think would suit Harvey Barnes. He wouldn't have to leave home, he could commute from Leicester, it's not too far.

“Big club, European football, which will be key to his decision. Aston Villa are not blessed with a lot of wingers, and this season you've had Jacob Ramsey, who has been outstanding, coming off the left, but he's not a winger.

“So, to have different options, and European football, which brings a lot more games, Aston Villa need a lot more numbers, and Harvey Barnes, I love him. We can have him at a cut-price as well, when you get relegated you can't demand big, big money for your stars - £20m to 25m, when it would have been £40m.”

Barnes will surely welcome a transfer

At 25, Barnes is about to enter his peak years, and whilst he will appreciate all Leicester have done for him, the reality is that he needs to be playing in the top-flight. His numbers last season were very impressive, and most Villa fans would agree with Agbonlahor that he would be a great signing for them.

Having said that, talk of getting him on the cheap seems a bit opportunistic. Of course, Leicester need to sell, but they have more than enough assets in their squad to ensure they don’t let a key player depart for below his market value.

Plus, you’d expect plenty of competition to sign Barnes, which should drive up the price. So, whilst it does seem inevitable that he will depart, a fee of £25m is unlikely to cut it.