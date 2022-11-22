Pundit makes Arsenal player comparison when discussing the importance of Sheffield Wednesday defender

Sheffield Wednesday managed to extend their unbeaten run to seven League One games at the weekend, with the Owls running out as 1-0 winners at home to Shrewsbury Town.

By no means a classic, the Yorkshire club are proving that they can grind results out at the moment, with Mark McGuinness’ 39th-minute goal proving to be the difference between the side.

One player that put in a particularly strong performance was Dominic Iorfa, with the central defender once again being tasked with operating as a right-wing-back.

Asked if he could envisage that being the norm for the 27-year-old, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, Dominic can play in a lot of positions for Sheffield Wednesday. They’re very lucky in that they’ve got the likes of Dominic, and they’ve got the likes of Liam Palmer that can fill in different positions.

“It’s like Ben White. He’s got into the Arsenal side. He’s not a right back but he’s made that position his own. He wants to play in the team and sometimes you have to do that.

“And if that becomes a regular position for Dominic, because he’s playing well, then he’ll be happy to be playing in the side.”

The verdict

Iorfa is the kind of player that a manager loves to have in the side, not because he can play in different positions, but because he can thrive in different positions.

Not only did Iorfa meet the defensive demands of the right-wing-back position at the weekend, he also managed to get up the pitch and support the play consistently.

As Palmer alludes to, there is a fair amount of versatility throughout the squad, and should they pick up injuries between now and January, these players who can operate in multiple positions become increasingly important.

Iorfa is a player of higher-level quality, like many of his teammates, and he will be eager to secure a Championship return for his side in whatever way possible.