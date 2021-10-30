Pundit makes Arsenal comparison while issuing verdict on Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer says manager Darren Moore will need time to implement his style at the club, much like Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Moore was appointed as Wednesday manager back in March, but was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

This season, the Owls currently sit ninth in the League One table, but having won just twice in their last ten league games, there is some pressure starting to mount within the club’s fanbase.

Now however, it seems as though Palmer believes that Moore may need to be given more time to really make his mark from the Hillsborough dugout.

Did these 25 Sheffield Wednesday transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Sheffield Wednesday sell Lucas Joao to Reading in 2019? Yes No

Speaking about the need for patience with Moore at Sheffield Wednesday, the ex-England international told This Is Futbol: “It’s difficult. Like I’ve said before, he’s cleared out and taken an entire new squad on, similar to what Mikel Arteta has done.

“So, it takes time for those players to understand the way that you want to play. It takes time for you to get the right system, your philosophies over.”

Wednesday are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Whaddon Road to face last season’s League Two champions, Cheltenham Town.

The Verdict

You do feel as though Palmer may have a point with what he is saying about Moore here.

The Wednesday boss has shown he is a good manager in the past, and having seen some considerable changes to his squad in the summer, he may need some time for his squad to adapt, before he can start making a real impact at Hillsborough this season.

If he is given that opportunity to work with this side for some time, then given the quality those players possess as well, you would expect things to come good sooner rather than later.

One difference that Moore does have to Arteta though, is that funds are not as readily available for Wednesday at League One level, meaning things could get tricky more quickly in terms of retaining key players, than it might do for Arsenal at The Emirates.