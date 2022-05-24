Pundit makes admission over Nottingham Forest player as Tottenham show transfer interest

Former Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson believes it would be a ‘big ask’ for Djed Spence to become a regular at Spurs next season if he does join the club.

The right wing-back is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough, with his form for the Reds having brought plenty of plaudits in the current campaign.

Therefore, there has been speculation surrounding his future for some time, with Spurs known to be admirers, whilst Forest are sure to push for a permanent deal if they win the play-off final.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson warned that Spence may need to be patient if he did link up with Antonio Conte’s side.

“As for the lad from Forest, I’m not sure he would command a starting spot straight away. That would be one for the future a little bit like when Sessegnon came in. He would be a signing with the future in mind. I don’t think he’d make a huge difference straight away.

“I think it would be a big ask for him to come in and start 35-odd games next season and play in the Premier League.”

The verdict

You can understand Robinson’s point here as the step up to a top Premier League side is a big one, particularly as Spurs will be in the Champions League next season as well.

But, Spence has been superb for Forest this season and many would back him to handle the jump, and he has certainly shown he has enough quality to cope at a higher level.

For now though, his only focus will be on winning the huge game for Forest, which would cap off a fantastic season for the youngster.

