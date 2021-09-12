Pundit makes admission over Fulham’s summer transfer

Former Fulham goalkeeper Mark Crossley has told This is Futbol that he has been hugely impressed by Harry Wilson since the player joined the club this summer.

The Welsh international signed permanently for the Whites from Liverpool and has since gone on to make a lasting impression in West London, scoring two and assisting one.

Wilson was by far and away the Craven Cottage side’s marquee addition of the summer window and will now be looking to help his side gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt following their releagtion last season.

Speaking on Wilson’s start to life at Fulham recently, Crossley was only too keen to lavish praise on the shoulders of the 24-year-old:

“I really, really like him and it’s his pedigree as well, he’s been at Liverpool for so many years, he’s done his little loan spells. What a signing.

“The kid’s a talent, he’s a talented player. I covered a lot of Wales games in the summer and he came off the bench quite a lot, but when he does, he excites you, he gets on the ball, he runs at people, he creates goals, he’s got a wonderful delivery from set-plays. Worth every penny.”

Wilson previously spent time out on loan with the likes of Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth and Cardiff City before choosing to leave Liverpool this summer and is arguably yet to have reached his prime years as a professional.

Having signed a five year contract with the Whites this summer, Fulham fans will be hoping that Wilson continues to shine in their colours for years to come.

The Verdict

Bringing in Wilson was arguably the signing of the summer in the Sky Bet Championship for Fulham and many will be expecting him to continue to shine for his new side.

He is a player who clearly grew frustrated with being shipped out on loan constantly by Liverpool and now he can function in a comfortable environment without being moved around from pillar to post.

The winger fits in perfectly to Marco Silva’s side and has looked like he has been playing with his new teammates for years.

If he continues to play as he has so far, the price that Fulham paid for him will be a very distant memory.