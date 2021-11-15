Pundit makes admission involving West Brom player and Valerien Ismael

Former West Bromwich Albion player Carlton Palmer has told This is Futbol that Valerien Ismael deserves praise for handing Taylor Gardner-Hickman game time in the first team.

The teenager has featured on two occasions for the first team this season, playing his part against both Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Gardner-Hickman has already shown that he is adept at playing as an attacking wing back and it is clear that the Baggies have really high hopes for their latest graduate from their prolific academy.

Speaking recently about the youngster, Palmer was quick to send praise the way of Ismael for his role in helping the defender to make the step up:

“When you’ve got a player like that who’s been at the club since the age of six, it’s magnificent to see him come all the way through the ranks and be playing in the first team. It’s magnificent to see the manager’s prepared to do that, he’s proven that at Barnsley, he’s prepared to put the young players in.”

Quiz: 28 questions about some of West Brom’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 1) Where does Salomon Rondon play? ST CM CB GK

The full back is under contract at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2023 and will be hopeful that his performances can earn him an extension on his deal.

Meanwhile West Brom will be back in Championship action next weekend as they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday to take on Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

It is great to see such a young player being given such a big chance to impress at a very good level and it is testament to the work that both Ismael and his staff are doing at the club.

Gardner-Hickman certainly hasn’t looked out of place in the Championship and will be hoping that his appearances can lead to a more prolonged spell in the first team after impressing for the academy.

He certainly filled in well for Darnell Furlong and will be seeking to learn as much as he can from his teammate in that area of the pitch moving forwards.

It is now up to the Baggies to manage his development in the right way as they will want to keep him grounded despite the progress that he has made.