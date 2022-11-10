Pundit makes a Joe Gelhardt comparison as Leeds United prepare fresh bid for Birmingham City talent

Leeds United are considering a January bid for Birmingham City midfielder George Hall, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Whites will have to improve a £3 million that they saw rejected in the summer, whilst the report also indicates that there is interest elsewhere in the 18-year-old.

Hall has appeared 15 times in the league thus far this season under John Eustace’s stewardship, with five of those matches coming in the form of starts.

Asked if he could see Leeds pushing on to try and complete this deal and whether parallels can be drawn to when the Whites signed Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic, Pete O’Rourke told FLW: “Leeds have obviously shown that they do like to sign young players with potential to maybe put into their U21s squad and then hopefully develop them into the first team squad.

“But it has to be said with Jesse Marsch, he is willing to give younger players a chance as well, as we’ve seen with Greenwood scoring against Bournemouth at the weekend. We saw what Joe Gelhardt did last season as well in the side”.

The verdict

An exciting talent, who is showing real signs of positivity when on the pitch for Birmingham this season, it is no surprise that several clubs have Hall on their respective radars.

With Leeds being a side that places an emphasis on developing more youthful players, it makes the Yorkshire club an attractive potential destination for the 18-year-old.

The progress of the likes of Gelhardt and Greenwood, as well as Crysencio Summerville and Brendan Aaronson, would provide Hall with the confidence that game time in the Premier League is attainable in the not-so-distant future.

Of course, he is progressing well at Birmingham at the moment and is making positive strides in his professional career and a move to Leeds would represent somewhat of a risk.