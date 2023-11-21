Highlights Peterborough United star Kwame Poku is attracting interest from several Championship clubs due to his impressive form in League One this season.

Despite Poku's contract not expiring until 2025, Peterborough United could potentially sell him for a figure in excess of £1.5 million, according to former England midfielder Carlton Palmer.

Peterborough United has a track record of securing significant fees for their players in the transfer window, and Poku's current form suggests he could command a fee north of £2.5 million or even £3 million.

The January transfer window is fast approaching for English clubs, and one player that is being watched by many is Peterborough United star Kwame Poku.

The 22-year-old is in fine form for Posh in League One in the current campaign, scoring six times and also notching six assists in 16 appearances - mainly from a right wing position.

Kwame Poku's Peterborough United League Statistics Season Division Appearances Goals Assists Shots Per Game Dribbles Per Game Key Passes Per Game 2021-22 Championship 20 0 2 1.3 1.6 0.9 2022-23 League One 39 5 8 1.5 1.4 1.3 2023-24 League One 16 6 6 1.9 0.8 1.5 Stats Correct As Of November 20, 2023

Darren Ferguson's side are joint-top scorers in the third tier of English football, and Poku's 12 goal contributions have been a major factor for their success - and that has not gone unnoticed.

What clubs are interested in Kwame Poku?

According to a report from TEAMtalk, there are a total of six Championship clubs that are keeping tabs on Poku's form ahead of the January window.

The most prominent of those is that of Ipswich Town, who are currently one of the two clubs sat in the second tier's automatic promotion spots.

Sunderland are also interested in the wing wizard, and a whole host of other sides are keen - those being West Brom, Stoke, Millwall and Bristol City.

Whether that interest develops into something more concrete though by any of the sextet remains to be seen, but it is apparent that Poku is becoming one of the most watched players in the lower leagues.

What should Peterborough United be valuing Kwame Poku at amid Championship interest?

Ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that it may only take the best part of £1.5 million for an interested party to land Poku this summer, which would be pretty cheap considering his record so far this season.

"Bristol City, Millwall and Stoke have also joined the race for Peterborough's Kwame Poku - the 22-year-old attacking player is attracting a lot of attention from Championship clubs," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Peterborough are not in a position where they have to sell, the owner is quite comfortable and his current contract does not expire until the summer of 2025.

"So, the club are firmly in control - I think Peterborough would be looking for an offer in excess of £1.5 million to allow Poku to leave the club."

£1.5 million is a significant figure for a lot of League One clubs, but Peterborough could get even more than that for Poku.

Posh are an outfit that are notorious for getting the best prices for their players, with the likes of Ivan Toney, Britt Assombalonga, Dwight Gayle and Jack Marriott among the names that have departed over the years for significant seven-figure fees.

And with less than six months remaining on his contract in 2021, Siriki Dembele left for Bournemouth for €2.64 million (£2.31 million), so that just shows how shrewd they are in the transfer window.

Poku's early season form is that of a player who is playing with a lot of confidence, and at the age of 22 he could be ready to make the step up to the Championship - it would be no shock that with 18 months left on his contract that Peterborough could get north of £2.5 million or maybe even £3 million for the one-time Ghana international.