Plenty of Leeds players attracted interest during the summer.

Supporters may be fearing that potential January departures could derail their season.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Whites' key players won't be wanting to leave the club in January at this stage because they are part of a "good thing" at the moment, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The West Yorkshire side did make a slow start to the season, although that was perhaps to be expected considering their slow start to the summer window and the fact there was plenty of speculation about players' futures.

Wilfried Gnonto, who was one of those players linked with a switch away, even made himself unavailable for a few games as he tried to force a move away from Elland Road.

Thankfully for the Whites, they were able to keep hold of him, but they will have been disappointed to have claimed just six points from a possible 15 in their opening five league matches.

They managed to secure a more positive set of results after the first international break though, winning against Millwall, Watford, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City, drawing to Hull City with ten men and losing against a strong Southampton team.

This set of results has allowed them to climb into the top six - and that's a real positive for Daniel Farke's side considering their underwhelming results during the early parts of the campaign.

They will be hoping to build on this after the break - and are in a strong position to do so considering the players they have at their disposal and their manager, who has won promotion from this division on more than one occasion.

What did Paul Robinson say about potential Leeds United departures in January?

With the Whites doing reasonably well at the moment, some supporters may be fearing that January could derail their season, not just because of speculation but also because of potential departures.

But asked whether the fans should be worried about players leaving during the next window, Robinson provided a reassuring message, telling MOT Leeds News: "No, not really because they’re part of a good thing at the moment. Things are going really well in the Championship apart from the result against Southampton, I think the season’s been really great.

"The way that Leeds are playing, the results they’re getting and if they’re sitting fifth in the league come January, or if they’re there or thereabouts, players are going to want to be part of a squad that achieves something and hopefully that can be with Leeds this season.

"The manager seems to have things right and he seems to be man managing the squad. He’s getting players back from injury. So with the squad that they’ve got, you would think that they’d be challenging and players who want to be a part of that."

Which Leeds United players could attract interest in January?

Several players could attract interest from elsewhere during the January transfer window, including Illan Meslier who hasn't moved on from Elland Road yet despite Karl Darlow's arrival.

Pascal Struijk may find himself the subject of interest again after managing to shine this term, as well as Archie Grey who has stepped up and done an excellent job in the first team despite the fact he's only 17.

And it remains to be seen what happens with Gnonto, who tried to force a move in the summer but managed to get his head down in the end and secure a place back in the first team.

He will be hoping to recover from his injury fairly quickly and get back into top form, with his goal at Ipswich Town potentially his highlight of the campaign so far.

All of these players could potentially add a promotion to their CV at the end of this term though - and that could make it a good option for them to stay put. Robinson makes a good point on that.