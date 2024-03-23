Highlights Leeds United could benefit if both the Whites and Leicester City are promoted and the Foxes start on a minus points total next term.

However, the Whites will be fuming if Leicester are promoted at their expense.

This charge may motivate Leeds in their promotion batte against the Foxes.

Former England international Paul Robinson believes the potential outcome of Leicester City's charge could end up benefitting Leeds United, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The Foxes have been charged by the Premier League with an alleged breach of financial rules, which could leave Enzo Maresca's side facing a potential points deduction.

The Independent Disciplinary Commission will be the panel that decides Leicester's fate, but it appears unlikely that any deduction would be applied this season.

In the short term, that will be a relief for the Foxes who are already struggling at the moment and would probably finish outside of the top two if they received a heavy points sanction now.

However, they could be in the top flight next term and start on a minus points total, giving the club a mountain to climb in their likely quest to finish above the dotted line.

Paul Robinson on how a potential Leicester City deduction could affect Leeds United

The Foxes' potential deduction could end up benefitting the Whites if both are in the top tier next season - but it could also annoy the latter if they don't go up and Leicester do.

That point was made by Robinson, who said: "There’s two ways of looking at it, if Leeds United get promoted it will be fantastic if Leicester get points taken off them before the start of next season because it gives Leeds another opportunity to stay in the Premier League.

"We know how hard the Premier League is, one to get in and two to stay in. If Leicester are already facing a points deficit at the start of next season, and it’s Leicester and Leeds that do go up, then that would be a good thing for Leeds United.

"Whoever goes up are always going to be favourites to go down again and if one of the teams are starting with a points deficit then it helps your cause.

Related Transfer insider speaks out on Georginio Rutter's Leeds United future Rutter's future may not be affected by which league the Whites are in next term.

"Whereas if Leeds don’t go up this season then Leicester have points taken off them it will be a very frustrating one when you look at the speed at which Everton have had their points taken off them in the Premier League and the severity of the points deduction.

"But I think with the points deduction now for Leeds, you look at the Championship table – those types of points (the top three have) normally are enough to at least see you into the playoffs, sometimes automatic promotion.

"The standard that’s been set in the Championship this season, if you were to take those points off Leicester now, in the form that they were in, that would really hurt them.

"They’re struggling at the moment, we all know they had the huge gap, we’d signed them off as champions and sent them up to the Premier League.

"All of a sudden their bubble seems to have burst and Leeds are level on points so there’s a real title race not just a promotion race."

Leeds United have been given more fuel for their promotion race

This charge will make Leeds even more determined to finish above Leicester.

If the Foxes are promoted, and it would be a surprise if they're not despite their recent form, this deduction could end up benefitting Leeds.

Robinson's points are very valid - and the Whites will also be desperate to ensure the Foxes don't go up at their expense.

Leicester's charge will only give Leeds more motivation because of the points stated by Robinson.

But it could also provide fuel to the Foxes who feel aggrieved - and Ipswich Town who are also in the top-two race.