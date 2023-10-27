Highlights Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson supports Daniel Farke's decision to make changes to the lineup against Stoke City, citing the long Championship season and the quality of players available.

Robinson believes that the team selection was not a problem and Leeds deserved something from the game.

Farke's decision to rotate the squad and give fringe players starts Farke's eagerness to utilise the Whites' depth.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Daniel Farke wasn't wrong to make changes to his lineup in the wing department ahead of the Stoke City game, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

Following their 3-2 win at Norwich City last weekend, the Whites will have been confident of getting a point or three at the bet365 Stadium.

And they had a golden chance to take the lead with a penalty, but Patrick Bamford blazed the ball over the bar, much to the delight of the home supporters behind the goal.

And the hosts won it in the end through Pascal Struijk's own goal. After the game, Farke was the subject of criticism from some Leeds fans for rotating his side.

What changes did Daniel Farke make to his team for the Stoke City v Leeds United game?

Following that 3-2 win at Norwich, some supporters may not have expected Farke to make many tweaks.

Illan Meslier started in goal at the bet365 Stadium and the back four retained their places too, with Sam Byram, Struijk, Joe Rodon and Archie Gray at the back.

There was one change in the middle of the park with Ilia Gruev replacing Glen Kamara, with the Bulgarian midfielder lining up alongside Ethan Ampadu.

Ampadu, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter all retained their places, but Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony came in for Crysencio Summerville and Dan James.

Summerville had scored twice against the Canaries at Carrow Road to secure the three points.

What did Paul Robinson say about Daniel Farke following the Stoke City v Leeds United match?

Some of these changes angered some Leeds supporters - but Robinson believes Farke wasn't wrong to make changes considering how lengthy the season will be for the Whites.

He told MOT Leeds News: "It’s a long Championship season. I like what the manager is doing and he’s got the ability to rotate the squad with the likes of Summerville, Dan James coming off the bench, Jaidon Anthony starting [against Stoke].

"The quality is there, I don’t think it was a mistake at all because the quality is there. Gnonto’s been out injured for a while. I just think the quality that he’s got in those areas, whoever he picks is more than good enough.

"I don’t think the team selection was a problem at all. Leeds probably deserved something from the game in the second half."

Was Daniel Farke wrong to change his side against Stoke City?

It's a difficult one because in hindsight, he probably should have kept the same players in the first 11.

Kamara, Summerville and James could have had an impact from the start - but Summerville has been battling pain - so it probably wouldn't have been wise to start him again.

And there's a chance those three would have picked up big injuries if they started three games in a week, so you can understand why Farke decided not to start them.

He also has to try and keep others happy, including Gruev who would have been delighted to start.

If they can some of their fringe players sharper with starts, that could allow them to make more of an impact off the bench, so this rotation was justified for a number of reasons.

Their summer business has given them depth - and Farke seems to be intent on using it.