Pundit lauds individual’s tweaks as Huddersfield Town revel in Swansea demolition

Huddersfield Town boss, Carlos Corberan, has been on the end of praise after his tweaks and changes over the weekend guided the Terriers to a first win of 2021.

Hosting promotion-chasing Swansea City was always going to be a tough game for the Terriers, but they were comprehensive 4-1 winners and Corberan was, rightly, getting plenty of praise.

Included in that were the thoughts of Sam Parkin, who was analysing the weekend’s action on EFL on Quest.

He said: “Everything that Carlos Corberan changed, came off I thought today (Saturday), and it was an outstanding performance, they were good value for that comprehensive win.”

Corberan opted to almost match Swansea’s 3-5-2 system, with Alex Vallejo stepping into a three-man defence. Aaron Rowe came into the side at wing-back, allowing Lewis O’Brien to play centrally.

He, Juninho Bacuna and Duane Holmes were, naturally, given more freedom to support Fraizer Campbell in attack, with the latter the most advanced.

Campbell and O’Brien struck either side of a Conor Hourihane free-kick to put Huddersfield into a lead on 48 minutes, before Holmes’ double in the space of three minutes secured a 4-1 win.

Huddersfield are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

Corberan’s selection was spot on against Swansea, with the roles of O’Brien and Holmes particularly key in making sure that Campbell was not isolated in attack.

Of course, the players executed the plan superbly and picked up the result of the weekend. They, naturally, deserve so much praise.

However, it is good to see that Corberan is on the end of some praise too. He’s had a tough couple of months and is still very much learning on the job.

This tactical masterclass puts him in credit at Huddersfield.

Thoughts? Let us know!