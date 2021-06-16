Pundit issues West Brom warning after managerial development

Former England international Paul Robinson has urged West Brom to appoint a manager with Championship experience as he claims Derek McInnes would be a risk for the Baggies.

Albion’s search for Sam Allardyce’s successor has been very tough, with owner Guochuan Lai blocking a move for Chris Wilder and David Wagner turned down the vacancy to join BSC Young Boys.

Therefore, the hierarchy are back to square one, and McInnes’, who played for Albion in his playing career, has made it clear that he would be interested in taking over.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson explained why turning to the Scotsman would be a decision that could backfire.

“West Brom need somebody who knows the Championship. A seasoned Championship manager would be best for them. It would also be massive if they can get a manager who is a good operator in the transfer market. Somebody who can sell the dream if you like.

“I’m not sure Derek McInnes is that man, in fact I think he would be a big risk. I played at Blackburn so I know that if you do not bounce back in your first two years, you’re a long time there.”

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

You can understand why Robinson has concerns with McInnes, although it should be noted that he does have experience in England as a coach after a spell with Bristol City.

Given the off-field issues that Albion have right now, this appointment is a massive one and they need to get it right.

So, it will be interesting to see who they do bring in and they need a swift decision as some big calls need to be made on the squad in the summer months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.