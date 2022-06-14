Pundit issues Watford transfer warning as West Ham chase key man

Kevin Campbell believes that Watford will struggle to get the fee they want for Emmanuel Dennis as West Ham chase the forward.

The Nigerian international was one of few positives for the Hornets as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, as he scored ten goals and registered six assists in 33 appearances.

Such a return meant he was always going to attract top-flight interest, with the Hammers emerging as the leading candidates to sign him.

It has been claimed that the Londoners are willing to offer £20m to sign Dennis, but Watford want £5m more. However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell explained that West Ham are likely to hold the power in any negotiations.

“Is Dennis worth £25m? Yeah, he probably is. He looked sharp last season. But the fact of the matter is Watford went down. They are in the Championship now so Dennis will probably go to the highest bidder.

“To Watford, £20m would be a lot of money. I think West Ham will negotiate hard on that one.”

The verdict

You can understand what Campbell is saying and it’s the same for all relegated clubs in that others feel they can cherry pick your better players.

Of course, Watford aren’t in a position where they have to cash in but the reality is that most expect Dennis to go and it’s about getting the best fee possible.

Even if that is £20m, it’s still decent business and it will give Rob Edwards some serious funds to bring in some of his own players.

