Pundit issues warning to Leeds United regarding fixture postponements

Former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce has claimed that the club’s current squad will be unable to maintain the levels of fitness demanded by manager Marcelo Bielsa, following the closure of the club’s Thorp Arch training ground.

It was announced earlier this week that the Championship promotion chasers would be training from home on medical advice, following the closure of the club’s training ground in the wake of the spread of Coronavirus, which has prompted the postponement of all football in England until at least April 30th.

That is something that Bruce believes will pose a problem for those Leeds players, due to the fact that they will be unable to recreate the intensity of the training sessions run by Bielsa.

Explaining the challenges those players will face in training from home, Bruce told Football Insider: “It’s impossible for any footballer to replicate what you do on the training ground. When you train by yourself, it’s absolutely impossible to do what you do in training.

“There’s no training more beneficial to a footballer than when you are doing football-related exercises with the amount of bodies to a similar level to what you are.”

Discussing the way in which the level of training overseen by Bielsa could particularly impact Leeds here, Bruce continued: “Bielsa demands certain fitness levels, only he will know when the players come back the level they are at.

Despite that, it seems Bruce still believes those players will at least be able to maintain some level of fitness while they are away from the game, as he added: “Footballers are that athletic, certainly, in my career, I noticed that when you go back for pre-seasons now, it doesn’t look like some certain people have been away.”

As things stand, Leeds are currently top of the Championship table, seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games of the season still to be played at some point.

The Verdict

I do find myself agreeing with Bruce here.

With football on what feels like an indefinite lockdown at the minute, it will not be easy for any players to maintain the levels of fitness they are at when going into training day in day out.

This may however be exacerbated further for Leeds however, by the sheer high levels of fitness demanded by Bielsa, meaning it may take them longer than some other squads to get back up to peak fitness when they do eventually return to training.

Consequentially, with uncertainty still hanging over just how the season will be completed, you have to wonder if that is something that could yet have an unwelcome knock-on effect on Leeds’ push for promotion this season.