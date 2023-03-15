Pundit issues warning to Burnley boss Vincent Kompany amid Tottenham Hotspur links

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes Vincent Kompany shouldn’t run away from Burnley just to take on a “bigger job”, speaking about his links to Tottenham Hotspur on talkSPORT (13/3).

The former Manchester City captain has done an excellent job at Turf Moor this season, currently sitting 16 points clear of Middlesbrough who are in third place, also having a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s men.

With this in mind, it seems inevitable that the Lancashire outfit will seal their promotion back to the Premier League after the international break, even though Kompany had to rebuild his squad last summer with the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet all leaving.

The Championship leaders’ consistency has been particularly impressive and with this in mind, it comes as no surprise that he’s reportedly the subject of elsewhere with talkSPORT present Alan Brazil believing that Tottenham have made an approach for him.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has tipped the Belgian to take over as Man City boss one day with both jobs potentially being of interest to Kompany.

However, talkSPORT pundit Parlour believes the 36-year-old shouldn’t be looking to leave Turf Moor too soon despite acknowledging his excellent work at his current side this season.

He said (via HITC): “He (Kompany) has done a great job. I like the loyalty of some managers.

“Burnley have given him the opportunity to manage their club and you don’t want to jump ship straight away at a bigger job. He has a project now.

“You can see him being Man City manager. He will be Man City’s manager in a few years.”

The Verdict:

The Spurs job doesn’t seem to be the most appealing at the moment.

Although Kompany would have the chance to work with some high-calibre players and will probably have a bigger budget in the English capital than he would at his current club, expectations there are very high.

It would be interesting to see how an inexperienced manager like Kompany would cope with that, especially with the Clarets’ boss needing patience if he did make this switch.

Like he has done at Turf Moor, he would be keen to put his stamp on Spurs with a few signings, but he may be limited in what he can do in the transfer market.

There’s also another factor that needs to be considered and that’s their participation in several competitions.

The Clarets may have got far in the FA Cup, but didn’t get as far in the Carabao Cup and Kompany will probably need to take charge of more games per season at Spurs than he would with his current side.

This is not just because they are more likely to reach more advanced stages in those two cups mentioned – but also because they could be playing in Europe once again next term.