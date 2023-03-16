Pundit Andy Hinchcliffe believes a club of clubs will be monitoring Burnley boss Vincent Kompany if he stays at Turf Moor after they get promoted to the Premier League, speaking on Sky Sports News (14/3).

The Clarets have been exceptional for the vast majority of this campaign, going unbeaten in the league since the early stages of November and managing to turn draws into victories, something they struggled to do during the early part of this season.

They thrived once again last night by securing a 3-1 away victory at Hull City, with Nathan Tella's hat-trick guiding them to another win as they capitalised on Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw against Stoke City on Tuesday evening.

The gap between the two sides has now increased to 19 points and with this in mind, it looks inevitable that the Lancashire outfit will seal their promotion back to the top flight shortly after the international break.

That's great news for the Clarets but they could be the victims of their own success, with Kompany only likely to attract more and more interest if they continue to thrive.

Already linked with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur, it may not be a big surprise to many if more clubs take an interest in the coming months and years, a possibility that Hinchcliffe has highlighted.

He said (via HITC): "With the running of the club, a coach needs to know that is being done correctly because it will affect, if he stays, after they get promoted, there will be a lot of clubs looking at Vincent Kompany to maybe try to steal him away.

"If he stays with Burnley in the Premier League, then he will want to know that he can add to that squad."

The Verdict:

Although it could be argued that Kompany has had the budget to make the changes he wants, he has been nothing short of exceptional since his arrival at Turf Moor.

Managing to change their style and implement big changes at the club, the fact his side are so consistent is the most impressive thing about his tenure so far and he will be hoping they can smash Reading's 106-point record.

Dragging themselves into such a strong position, that will probably allow the former Manchester City captain to experiment as well and that could be important ahead of next season when they are likely to be in the top flight.

Getting the embargo lifted has to be a priority though because they won't want that hanging over them for too long - and certainly won't want it to be there when the summer transfer window opens.

Although Kompany has achieved great success there and can afford to celebrate when they win promotion and the league title, he also needs to keep an eye on the future because their preparation ahead of next season could be crucial.