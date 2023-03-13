Pundit issues verdict on Middlesbrough boss’s potential switch to West Ham and makes David Moyes retirement claim

Former Aston Villa attacker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick would be a suitable successor for David Moyes at West Ham United, speaking to Football Insider.

41-year-old Carrick has done an excellent job at the Riverside Stadium since his arrival on Teesside last October, dragging Boro from the bottom end of the league into the play-offs and then into the automatic promotion mix.

Currently sitting just four points adrift of the top two following their victory against Swansea City at the weekend, many clubs may be keeping a close eye on the former Manchester United midfielder at this point.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

As a former Hammer, there was previously talk that he could potentially become their manager following the potential departure of David Moyes, with West Ham currently sitting level on points with AFC Bournemouth who are in the relegation zone.

And he was officially linked with the job yesterday, with the Mirror reporting that he was a candidate under consideration for the top job at the London Stadium if their current boss was relieved of his duties.

Pundit Agbonlahor thinks it may be time for Moyes to retire – and believes a young coach like Carrick could be the man to take over despite his inexperience as a manager.

He said: “It has been a bad season and the fans are really unhappy, even with the success they’ve had. If they stay up, it might be for the best to move on from Moyes.

“If there’s a Michael Carrick out there and willing to take the job – then why not freshen it up? It’s a completely new direction. He’s done so well with Middlesbrough and there aren’t many people who had a playing career like him. He knows the club too.

“Maybe Moyes’ time as a manager has come to an end. He’s had a great career, but it could be time to stop.”

The Verdict:

It’s just a big shame that West Ham’s season has panned out the way it has because they seemed to be thriving under Moyes previously and it looked as though the two were a match made in heaven.

Many supporters would have been hesitant at the possibility of their current boss returning but he has done excellently during his second spell in charge at times, though they haven’t been good enough recently.

Their squad is more than good enough to remain in the top flight and this is why the former Man United boss can have no real complaints if the Hammers’ board decided to pull the trigger.

In terms of whether Carrick would be a suitable candidate, he may be able to make a big impact as a young coach with a fresh set of ideas.

However, he doesn’t have any experience of managing in the top tier and you feel that could be costly if he makes the switch to the English capital.

In fairness, managers from abroad have been able to come to the English top tier in the past and make a difference so that should give the Hammers’ supporters some hope if this potential move does materialise.