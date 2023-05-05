Former England international Carlton Palmer doesn't believe Manchester United will make a move to sign Burnley forward Wout Weghorst permanently this summer, speaking to Football League World.

The Dutchman sealed a loan switch to Old Trafford in January following a productive temporary spell out in Turkey with Besiktas, scoring nine times and registering four assists in 18 appearances for the latter side.

He hasn't been able to make as much of an impact under Erik ten Hag - but he has played a notable part for United during the second half of this term with 26 appearances to his name for the Red Devils.

Scoring two goals and three assists in the process, it doesn't seem as though he has done enough to earn another move to the Premier League giants with United deciding against pursuing a permanent switch for him according to the Daily Mail.

What is Wout Weghorst's stance on a move to Manchester United?

The Telegraph have reported that the forward is keen to stay at Old Trafford and join on a permanent basis despite the fact his parent club have been promoted to the top flight.

But with the Daily Mail now reporting that United will opt against a move for him, he won't get his wish.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Palmer is another man who doesn't fancy the Dutchman's chances of linking up with his current loan side again - and believes a big spending spree could be on the horizon as United look to challenge for the title.

He told FLW: "It has been reported that Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst would like to stay at Manchester United.

"Listen, when Manchester United brought him in, they brought him in as a stop-gap.

"I think they will invest heavily in the summer. Hopefully the takeover will be done at Manchester United and there will be a big influx of money. They will want to be challenging for the league title next season.

"What I can't understand, don't get me wrong of course you want to go and play at Manchester United, but why would a player want to stay at a club where he will only be a bit-part player?

"I think it's very highly unlikely that Manchester United will want to sign him on a permanent deal."

Is Carlton Palmer right?

You feel a lot of people will agree with Palmer's comments because it does seem like Weghorst is just a temporary fix for ten Hag and not a long-term solution.

It wouldn't make sense to spend money on the Dutchman when they can bring in alternatives who can do the business for them - and United's boss will surely have a decent amount to spend if a takeover goes through.

Even if the Glazers remain in power, you feel there would be a big enough budget for the Red Devils to bring in an alternative, so Weghorst and his representatives need to keep their options open.

Palmer also makes a great point about him being a bit-part player. He isn't that old and is arguably still in the peak years of his career, so he should be looking to start every week.

The 30-year-old probably won't get the chance to play that regularly for United, even with the club set to be in Europe and domestic cup competitions next term. Because of this, he shouldn't be gutted about the fact he won't rejoin his current loan team.