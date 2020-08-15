Pundit issues transfer message as Nottingham Forest star attracts Premier League interest

Alex Bruce believes that any Premier League club that pays £15m for Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash will be getting a bargain.

The right-back was one of the outstanding performers in the Championship last season, impressing with his energy and ability on the ball down the right flank.

Therefore, when Forest failed to make the play-offs and were condemned to another year in the second tier, it seemed inevitable that Cash would move on. And, there has been plenty of top-flight interest with Sheffield United, Fulham and West Ham among the clubs to be tracking the 23-year-old.

So far though, no fee has been agreed with Forest and it has been claimed that the East Midlands outfit won’t do business for less than £15m.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce stated that could be a smart bit of business for those Premier League clubs.

“When you look in today’s market, you think £15m is a lot of money but if he turns out to be a proven Premier League player and he goes on and does well, people would say £15m is a snip.

“It just all depends, I don’t think as a player you can think too deeply about price tags nowadays because we’ve seen some silly money spent on players.”

The verdict

I don’t think many would argue with Bruce’s assessment here as Cash has shown he is a top Championship player and that’s the sort of money they will command.

Then, you take into account his age and at 23 the full-back has his best years in front of him.

So, Forest need to stand firm here and ensure they get the sort of fee that they warrant for a player with Cash’s quality.

