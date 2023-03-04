Pundit issues three-goal score prediction ahead of Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough United

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to strengthen their position at the League One summit this afternoon when they welcome Peterborough United to Hillsborough.

The Owls have not suffered a defeat in the league since early October and have been going from strength to strength.

As for today’s opponents, they are continuing to chase down a play-off spot, securing an impressive 5-2 victory over second-placed Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Sharing his score prediction ahead of an important clash for both teams at the weekend, Carlton Palmer has predicted a 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday win whilst in conversation with Football League World: “Peterborough are a good side. It’s not going to be an easy game but Sheffield Wednesday are flying at the moment. Five wins and one draw in the last six games.

“But Peterborough come to Hillsborough on Saturday after just beating Plymouth 5-2. So, you can you can never write a team off.

“However I fancy the Owls to win 2-1.”

The verdict

The Owls have been mightily impressive this season and are making excellent progress in returning to the Championship.

When being as dominant as they have been, every matchday is a fantastic opportunity for all three points but Peterborough will arrive with lots of confidence.

Should the Owls get through this one unscathed, you would think that there will be not much that will stop the Yorkshire club as they edge closer to a second-tier return.

With Peterborough battling away to get themselves back into the play-off picture, this will likely be a tough test for Darren Moore and Co. but one they will relish.