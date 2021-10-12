Pundit issues Sunderland & Middlesbrough fears after Newcastle takeover

Paul Robinson has said that he is worried about Sunderland and Middlesbrough’s ability to attract the best young players in the northeast after Newcastle United’s takeover last week.

Amanda Stavely, part of the consortium to buy the Magpies from Mike Ashley, has already said that one of the aims of the club in the coming years will be to put together a leading academy to help develop the best young players and, of course, with their new money now, that is going to be putting quite the challenge towards Boro and Sunderland.

Indeed, Robinson has told Football Insider that the men from Wearside and Teesside are going to be up against it in terms of youth recruitment with the Tynesiders’ swollen budget in mind:

“It is going to take Newcastle a lot of time.

“Success is not going to come overnight.

“But for the area, for the team, for the club, it is just fantastic news. They have had so many false beginnings and false promises. Now they have finally got something to look forward to.

“They want to invest in the club’s infrastructure and academy which is great. It will take time to improve they the facilities and employ the top coaches but it will happen.

“Clubs like Sunderland and Middlesbrough will be massively worried.

“Over time Newcastle will become the best academy in the area. They [Sunderland and Middlesbrough] are now in direct competition for the best young players with a club who can offer a lot more. Newcastle will be able to dominate the youth market.”

The Verdict

Of course, it’s a fair point that Robinson makes and one that Boro and the Black Cats will need to contend with.

They have their own ways of attracting players, though, and one thing they might be able to offer is a better route to senior football, especially if Newcastle end up spending big in the transfer window in the seasons to come on ready-made stars.

Of course, it’s a challenge, but Boro and Sunderland are big clubs in their own right and will be eager to show they’re still an attractive proposition for young players.