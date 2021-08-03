Pundit issues strong reaction to West Brom first-team player news

Former West Brom striker Kevin Campbell has praised the club for their decision to involve three of the club’s youngster in their first-team setup this season.

It was recently reported by The Athletic that 18-year-old right-back Ethan Ingram and 19-year-old attacking duo Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Quevin Castro will all have roles in Valerien Ismael’s senior side during the 2021/22 campaign.

That is despite the fact that to date, none of those three players have made a competitive appearance in first-team football.

However, it still seems as though Campbell, who made 49 appearances and scored six goals for the Baggies between 2005 and 2006, still feels that this would be a good move for West Brom.

Giving his verdict on whether the decision to include the trio in the club’s first-team setup is the right one, Campbell told Football Insider: “Oh yeah, big time. The manager is really good with youth and he wants to develop them.

“Obviously they have talent where he’s looked at them and gone ‘I can use these boys. It’s brilliant for the club and fantastic for the supporters to see these young boys coming through.”

Castro only joined West Brom this summer after trials with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, while Ingram and Gardner-Hickman have both come through the academy ranks with the Baggies.

West Brom’s bid for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League is set to begin on Friday, when they make the trip to The Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth.

The Verdict

I do think that Campbell may have a point with what he is saying here.

The chance to work with West Brom’s first-team should provide these young players with a big chance to develop and improve their game, giving the increased ability they will be working with.

Indeed, that will also be the case should they able to get on the pitch for Valerien Ismael’s side next season, since the experience that sort of challenge would provide could also be useful for them further down the line in their careers, which are only just beginning.

As a result, getting them up to that level quickly could be rather profitable for the Baggies, since it gives them as much time as possible to benefit from getting the best out of them.