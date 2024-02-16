Highlights Key takeaways from the article:

Jaden Philogene has been a standout player for Hull City this season, impressing with his audacious goals.

The winger was signed from Aston Villa for £5m and has a buy-back clause of £15m.

The club is hoping to keep Philogene, but there may be concerns if a higher offer comes in, though his playing time at Aston Villa may be limited.

Jaden Philogene has been the main headline-grabber for Hull City this season.

And that's still despite a two-month injury lay-off between December and the start of February, as the former Aston Villa man more than raised his already-growing profile in Tuesday night's 2-1 victory against Rotherham United.

The winger has been renowned for scoring some audacious efforts this season - particularly against the Millers via a cheeky back-heel effort in the reverse fixture at the MKM Stadium, and he pulled another rabbit from the hat against the same opponents.

Although it took some time to be credited as his - initially going down as a Cameron Humphreys own goal - the 22-year-old saw his name officially next to his rabona effort by Wednesday afternoon after it was approved by EFL officials.

Carlton Palmer issues verdict on Hull City, Aston Villa transfer situation

The England U21 international has been one of many attacking stars to drop from the Premier League to join the project at the MKM Stadium alongside the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Anass Zaroury, who have recently joined on loan from Liverpool and Burnley.

Philogene's arrival back in late August was for a fee in the region of £5m on a four-year contract.

Given the fact he'd impressed in pre-season for Unai Emery's side, the West Midlands outfit inserted a buy-back clause of £15m, which can only be activated should the Tigers be successful in their promotion bid. However, Villa still must match any superior bids if he was to return to B6 in such a scenario.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England international Carlton Palmer has issued his verdict on the matter.

"Hull City are having a fine season under Liam Rosenior, and are in the play-off hunt," he began. "They signed Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa in the summer, and he's having a fantastic season for them, and is looking a snip at £5m."

"Aston Villa put in a buy-back clause of £15m. Should Hull City be concerned about losing him? The thing is, there is a buy-back clause but it somebody else was to come in and offer £20m, they would have to match it.

He continued: "Of course you want to see a player come in and do well. When you look at it, £15m isn't a huge buy-back clause for a player that has great potential, and has been called up to the (England) Under 21's side, and it will be a worry for Hull City.

"But, they will be hoping that because he's playing regular football, if he was to go back to Aston Villa, he would be further down the pecking order. It's not a guarantee that Jaden would want to go back if they evoked the £15m offer they inserted.

Palmer concluded: "It beggars belief why (the buy-back was inserted)."

Jaden Philogene's 2023/24 season and future

It's been no secret that the winger has been one of the Championship's leading stars since making his debut for the club in a 1-1 draw against Coventry City on September 15th.

Jaden Philogene's Hull City statistics this season as per FotMob Appearances 17 Goals 8 Assists 5 Chances created 33 Successful dribbles 50 Touches 1013 Fouls won 43 Touches in opposition box 117

Between then and the injury he sustained against QPR on December 9th, Philogene recorded 11 goal contributions in just 14 appearances.

Whilst form for the Tigers was somewhat inconsistent during his time on the sidelines, in just three league appearances since returning from a knee injury, he's already back to his old self with two goals.

Those at Villa Park will no doubt be casting a greater eye on his performances at the MKM Stadium following Tuesday night's exploits, but as Palmer said, would he get ahead of the likes of Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey at present, particularly as the latter has just signed a fresh deal with the Villains.

City fans will be reassured by CEO Tan Kesler's recent comments which reinstated his beliefs that Philogene will be in HU3 for the long-run, which is a mouth-watering prospect.

He'll look to continue his fine season as Hull head west to take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, searching for their first win at the John Smith's Stadium since March 2013.